AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Processor Sold Out in Minutes in the US

·23·Technology
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Anniversary Processor Sold Out in Minutes in the US

The legendary AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor caused a real stir upon its re-release in the 10th Anniversary Edition. Sales that began on June 29 in the US market ended so quickly that many buyers didn't even have time to add the product to their carts. This model remains one of the most popular chips among gaming enthusiasts, leading to a sharp increase in demand. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the anniversary version sold out within minutes after appearing on the shelves of major retailers. Currently, it is impossible to find this processor in official stores. Scalpers immediately took advantage of this deficit and artificially inflated market prices.

Sharp Price Increase and Scalping

The official price recommended by the manufacturer for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition is 350 dollars. However, on online trading platforms like eBay, the price of this processor has now risen to between 600 and 750 dollars. This is twice the official price.

According to reports, the first copies have already found owners at prices of 540 and 585 dollars. In the MicroCenter chain in the US, the processor is sold not only separately but also as a bundle with a motherboard and RAM. Experts believe that scalpers are buying the product in bundles from offline stores and later selling the parts separately at a higher price.

Technical Specifications and Features

Interestingly, from a technical point of view, the anniversary edition is almost identical to the standard Ryzen 7 5800X3D model. Although AMD stated that updated technology improving interconnects between dies was used, the main parameters remain unchanged:

  • 8 cores and 16 threads;
  • Maximum clock speed — 4.5 GHz;
  • L3 cache — 96 MB (3D V-Cache technology);
  • Thermal Design Power (TDP) — 105 W.
This processor is considered the "peak" of the AM4 platform and still demonstrates high performance in modern games. In the Uzbekistan market, computers based on this platform are also very popular, and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D model remains the most viable upgrade option for gaming enthusiasts.

So far, AMD has not provided official information on whether it will release additional batches of this model. However, high demand similar to that in the US may cause prices to rise slightly in other regions. Technology enthusiasts are advised to purchase the product only from trusted and official suppliers.

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