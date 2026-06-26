Nubia Air Pro: One of the World's Thinnest Smartphones Coming to the European Market

The Nubia brand, belonging to ZTE, is preparing to introduce its new, ultra-thin and durable Nubia Air Pro smartphone to the European market. The main highlight of the device is its thickness, which is only 5.99 millimeters. Such compact dimensions are rare in the modern smartphone market, and the device stands out not only for its elegant design but also for its high level of protection. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to well-known insider Roland Quandt, the Nubia Air Pro model will be available in a version with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for approximately 350 euros. The smartphone weighs 172 grams, making it feel very light in the hand. As reported by ixbt.com, this model attracts attention not only for its appearance but also for its resistance to extreme conditions.

Technical Specifications and Display Capabilities

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth operation of the interface and games. The screen brightness reaches a record 4500 nits, allowing the image to be clearly visible even on a sunny day. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, which guarantees stable performance for mid-range smartphones.

In terms of cameras, the Nubia Air Pro will not disappoint users: the main sensor has a resolution of 108 megapixels. For selfie enthusiasts, a 32-megapixel front camera is provided. With such optics, it is possible to take high-quality and detailed photos.

Protection and Unusual Accessories

One of the most surprising aspects of the device is its protection according to the IP69K standard. This means the smartphone is not only resistant to dust and water but also to high-pressure hot water jets. Usually, such protection was found only in heavy and rugged "armored" smartphones, but Nubia managed to fit it into a slender body.

Additionally, the Nubia Air Pro kit includes a special strap that allows the smartphone to be attached to the wrist. In this mode, the device functions as a full-fledged fitness tracker:

Counts steps;

Tracks distance traveled via GPS;

Analyzes calories burned.