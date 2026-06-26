Goodram introduces new Rival DDR4 Radiant memory modules: 4 GB sticks return

·4·Technology
Goodram introduces new Rival DDR4 Radiant memory modules: 4 GB sticks return

The popular Polish brand Goodram has taken an unexpected step in the RAM market. The company unveiled its new Rival DDR4 Radiant series. The main feature of this line is the reappearance of 4 GB modules, which are already considered obsolete for modern systems. This move indicates that demand for budget solutions in the tech world remains high. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Goodram Rival DDR4 Radiant series includes options with capacities of 4, 8, 16, and 32 GB for various needs. All modules operate at a speed of 3200 MT/s, which is considered a standard indicator for office computers and entry-level gaming systems today. Timings are set at CL16 or CL18, and the voltage is 1.2 V or 1.35 V depending on the modification.

Technical specifications and design approach

The new memory modules are built on high-quality DRAM chips and a black printed circuit board (PCB). As for the appearance, the manufacturer used radiators in a distinctive "pseudo-gamer" style. Customers are offered two color choices — models with red and green radiators. These radiators not only provide an aesthetic look but also serve to dissipate heat from the chips more efficiently.

In the Uzbekistan market, Goodram products are also known for their affordability. The return of 4 GB sticks could be particularly ideal for computers assembled for government institutions, schools, and simple office work. Against the backdrop of a slight increase in RAM prices in recent years, such small-capacity modules allow for reducing the system cost.

According to experts, 4 GB modules are mainly intended for the OEM segment, i.e., ready-made computer assembly companies. Although at least 8 GB of RAM is recommended for the stable operation of Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating systems today, using two 4 GB modules in dual-channel mode can be more efficient than a single 8 GB module.

In conclusion, this novelty from Goodram is aimed at covering all segments of the market. The Rival DDR4 Radiant series can satisfy both users looking for high-capacity (32 GB) memory and those wanting to upgrade their computer with minimal cost. Although the exact retail prices of the new modules have not been announced yet, they are expected to have one of the most competitive prices in their category.

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