Nothing Phone 4b Leaked Before Launch: Specs and Features

·2·Technology
Nothing Phone 4b Leaked Before Launch: Specs and Features

The British brand Nothing is preparing to officially announce its next affordable smartphone — the Nothing Phone 4b. Ahead of the device's presentation, information about all its main technical specifications and design options has leaked online. This news is seen as a strategic step by the company to strengthen its position in the mid-range segment. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the data, the Nothing Phone 4b will be available in three colors and will offer two memory capacity options: 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. According to the report shared by ixbt.com, the smartphone's hardware is based on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 platform from Qualcomm, designed for mid-range devices. This chip ensures energy efficiency and balanced performance for daily tasks.

Display and Camera Capabilities

The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Thanks to the support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, the screen stands out for its image smoothness and color brightness. Such indicators are usually characteristic of more expensive models, and the Nothing brand is making this technology accessible to a wider audience.

Regarding photography capabilities, the Nothing Phone 4b's main module will feature a 50 megapixel camera. While detailed information about additional sensors has not yet been provided, the main camera promises high-quality images and effective performance in night mode. The brand's distinctive visual style is expected to be maintained in this model as well.

Autonomy and Reliability

One of the device's strongest points is expected to be its battery. The smartphone is equipped with a 5400 mAh battery, which guarantees more than one day of autonomous operation for active users. Together with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, this power source will ensure the device operates for a long time without overheating.

The insider who shared this information, Yogesh Brar, has previously accurately predicted the specifications of many devices such as the Redmi A1, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11 before their release. Taking this into account, it can be assumed that this information about the Nothing Phone 4b is very close to the truth.

In the Uzbekistan market, Nothing brand products have already gained popularity among young people due to their unusual design and transparent body elements. The release of the new model at an affordable price will undoubtedly increase its competitiveness in the local market.

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