Vivo Introduces New Y6a Smartphone with 7200 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection

·1·Technology
Vivo Introduces New Y6a Smartphone with 7200 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection

As demand for high-capacity batteries and rugged bodies grows in the smartphone market, Vivo has unveiled its new affordable and durable model. The device, named Vivo Y6a, attracts users not only with its massive battery capacity but also with the highest protection standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the main highlight of the new smartphone is its 7200 mAh battery. This indicator ensures the device can operate in active mode for several days. Additionally, the gadget supports 44 W fast wired charging technology, although wireless charging is not available.

Rugged Body and High Protection Level

The Vivo Y6a is designed for operation in extreme conditions, featuring IP68 and IP69 protection standards. This means the smartphone can withstand not only immersion in water but also high-pressure hot water jets. The manufacturer also emphasizes increased resistance to shocks and drops from heights.

Regarding the technical specifications, it is equipped with a 6.75-inch IPS display. While the screen resolution is 1570 × 720 pixels, the refresh rate is 120 Hz, ensuring smooth image movement. Such parameters are particularly convenient for outdoor use and an active lifestyle.

Performance and Camera Capabilities

Inside the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset supporting 5G networks. This platform provides sufficient power for daily tasks and social media use. Vivo did not skimp on memory: the device will be sold in a single configuration with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo Y6a shows average performance. The main camera features a 50 megapixel sensor, without wide-angle or telephoto lenses. On the front is an 8 megapixel selfie camera. This approach helps keep the smartphone's price affordable.

Currently, the price of the Vivo Y6a smartphone is set at 295 dollars. Although competition in this price segment is strong in the Uzbekistan market, unique features like the 7200 mAh battery and IP69 protection could make it an attractive choice for travelers, construction workers, and users who are away from power sources for long periods.

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