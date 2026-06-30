HMD is working on an unusual feature phone with a touchpad

HMD Global is preparing to make a unique revolution in the mobile device market. According to insiders, the brand is developing a hybrid model that combines classic feature phones with modern touch technologies. The main peculiarity of this device will be a special touchpad located in the keyboard section. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to a report by ixbt.com, well-known insider smashx_60 revealed the first details of the new gadget. According to them, the traditional T9 keyboard will serve not only for dialing numbers but also as a touch panel for controlling the interface. This could be an unexpected and convenient innovation for feature phone enthusiasts.

Advantages of the new technology

This technology allows users to easily scroll through long web pages and documents using finger gestures rather than traditional buttons. It is not yet clear exactly how this function will be implemented. Speculations suggest the company might make the entire keyboard surface touch-sensitive or introduce a separate touchpad.

Based on the leaked images, the new phone will have a body with rounded corners. Additionally, it will be equipped with a display that is quite large for feature models, a main camera with an LED flash, and volume control buttons on the side.

Design and additional features

Special contact pads are also visible on the device's back panel. Experts believe these contacts serve to charge the phone via a proprietary docking station. Such a solution is typically found in business-class or premium feature devices intended for stationary use.

The name, technical specifications, and release date of the new model remain secret for now. Nevertheless, HMD Global's recent strategy of enriching retro designs with modern functions suggests that this project could be successful.

It is worth noting that the insider smashx_60, who provided the information, has previously leaked accurate details about many HMD products ahead of time. Therefore, this news is being awaited with great interest in the tech world.