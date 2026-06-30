Proton Lumo 2.0: Privacy-Focused AI Gets Even Stronger

·7·Technology
Proton Lumo 2.0: Privacy-Focused AI Gets Even Stronger

The Swiss privacy-specialized company Proton has introduced the updated 2.0 version of its AI chatbot called Lumo. This update not only increased the system's performance speed but also added new functions on par with modern neural networks. Now, users can entrust the bot with even the most complex tasks without worrying about personal data security. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

One of the main innovations of the Lumo 2.0 version is the ability to work with images. According to ixbt.com, the bot can now not only respond to text queries but also analyze images uploaded by the user, edit them, and create entirely new images based on text descriptions. This feature puts it on par with leading chatbots on the market such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Speed and Intellectual Potential

Company engineers emphasize that the new version operates significantly more efficiently than the previous one. Specifically, the response speed to queries has increased by 76 percent. Additionally, a "thinking mode" has been added to the system, allowing the bot to perform deeper analysis before answering complex logical problems or scientific questions.

Furthermore, the "Projects" section in the Lumo 2.0 system has been improved. The bot now has the ability to remember user preferences across different conversations. This creates great convenience when working with other products in the Proton ecosystem — email and cloud storage. Users can upload their documents and receive analytical data based on them.

Security — A Priority Task

Unlike other large AI models on the market, Proton has remained faithful to its traditional "zero-access encryption" technology. This means that the communication between the user and the bot is encrypted in such a way that even Proton employees cannot see the content of the conversation.

According to Proton founder and CEO Andy Yen, Lumo 2.0 proves that users no longer have to choose between powerful AI and personal privacy. The company has made a strict promise not to use user data for training neural networks and not to provide it to third parties.

Lumo 2.0 is now open to all users. Along with a free version of the service, there are Plus and Professional tariff plans that provide more resources and expanded capabilities. This secure AI assistant is also available to users in Uzbekistan via the global platform.

ProtonLumoArtificial IntelligencePrivacyTechnology
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