Another step has been taken toward the long-awaited technological independence in the smartphone market. According to a report published by AnTuTu benchmark based on the results of the second quarter of 2026, Xring chips developed by Xiaomi have entered the top four in China's Android device market. This result indicates that the company's long-standing strategy of having its own processor is beginning to bear fruit. Ixbt.com reports this.

Currently, Qualcomm maintains absolute leadership in the market. According to Ixbt.com, Snapdragon processors hold 70.6 percent of the Chinese market. These chips serve as the main driving force not only in flagship devices but also in mid-range smartphones. However, the introduction of in-house developments by major brands like Xiaomi could threaten this hegemony in the future.

Taiwan's MediaTek took the second spot in the ranking with a 27.6 percent share. The brand, which has achieved great success with its Dimensity series in recent years, is strengthening its position in competition with Qualcomm. Samsung Exynos chips took third place with a 0.5 percent figure, while Xiaomi Xring was recorded in fourth place with a 0.4 percent share.

Xiaomi Xring: Big Ambitions Behind a Small Share

Although the 0.4 percent figure may seem small at first glance, it is a strategic victory for Xiaomi. Following the path of technology giants like Apple and Samsung, the company aims to maximize the optimization of its software and hardware. The popularization of Xring processors will help reduce the cost of Xiaomi smartphones and decrease dependence on external suppliers.

In the Uzbekistan market, Xiaomi devices are also among the most popular brands. If the company widely introduces Xring chips on a global scale, local consumers are expected to have a wider choice of affordable and energy-efficient devices. For now, these chips may mainly be used in the domestic market and test models.

It should be noted that this statistics provided by AnTuTu are based solely on benchmark users' data. These figures may not fully reflect the overall sales volume or official market share in the global market, but they clearly show the direction in which technological trends are heading.

A New Stage of Competition

Competition in the processor market is expected to intensify further in the near future. If Xiaomi continues to develop its Xring project, it is bound to affect not only Samsung's but also MediaTek's share. The company aims to integrate its chips in harmony with the HyperOS operating system on the path to creating its own ecosystem.

In conclusion, while Qualcomm is not yielding the throne to anyone for now, the entry of innovative companies like Xiaomi with their own chips could usher in a new era in the world of Android smartphones. This, in turn, will pave the way for higher-quality and more affordable technologies for consumers.