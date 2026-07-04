School Buses in the US Are Saving the Energy System During Heatwaves

During summer break in the US, hundreds of idle electric school buses have taken on a new task: helping the country's energy system. These giant "wheeled batteries" serve to reduce the load on the power grid and prevent energy shortages during anomalously hot days. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, over 200 buses across states from California to North Carolina are currently connected to the general grid as part of a special project. This process utilizes Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, which allows electric vehicles not only to draw power but also to feed stored energy back into the grid during periods of high demand.

According to a report by the World Resources Institute (WRI), approximately 230 of the 6,700 electric buses in the US are participating in this program. They have the capacity to deliver up to 8 MWh of electricity to the grid simultaneously. Although this figure may seem small compared to the consumption of large systems like PJM, which serves 67 million people, it plays an important role in ensuring local-level stability.

Advantages of V2G Technology

Electric school buses are well-suited for such tasks because each is equipped with batteries exceeding 200 kWh in capacity. During summer months, when students are on vacation, the vehicles remain largely idle. This creates an efficient opportunity to use them for energy storage and return it during the tightest peak periods.

Currently, 31 energy companies across 21 US states support these programs. According to experts, this approach not only protects the grid but can also bring additional revenue to school districts or help cover electricity costs.

Future Prospects

According to WRI forecasts, the fleet of electric school buses is expected to more than double in the coming years, reaching 14,625 units. The majority of them will support bidirectional energy exchange. This indicates that in the future, the role of electric vehicles in ensuring energy security in major cities will be invaluable.

In Uzbekistan's conditions, managing the load on the power grid during anomalously hot and cold days is also a pressing issue. The US experience shows that electrifying the transportation system has strategic importance not only for the environment but also for the stability of the energy system. In the future, there are opportunities to implement such smart systems in our country through the electrification of public transport.