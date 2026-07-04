Vivo X300e: New Flagship with 7000 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Vivo, a company known for its high-tech solutions in the smartphone market, is preparing to unveil its next flagship — the Vivo X300e. The device has already obtained the necessary certifications for sale in China, indicating that serious competition will emerge in the mobile device market in the coming months. This was reported by Ixbt.com report s.

According to data from the 3C certification agency, the new smartphone supports 90 W fast charging technology. According to ixbt.com, this model is expected to show record results not only in charging speed but also in autonomy. Specifically, the device is planned to be equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery.

Technical Specifications and Design Approach

According to information from a reputable insider known by the alias Smart Pikachu, the Vivo X300e will be equipped with a 6.6-inch display. This size is considered "medium" for modern smartphones, providing a balance between one-handed operation and content consumption. In terms of appearance, the company is said to use its traditional "Deco" style design.

One of the device's strongest aspects is its performance. The Vivo X300e runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which has not yet been officially introduced to the public. This chip not only delivers high frame rates in games but also provides unprecedented speed when working with artificial intelligence algorithms.

Zeiss Optics and Periscope Camera

For photography enthusiasts, Vivo is once again continuing its partnership with Zeiss. The new smartphone will feature a camera system with three lenses. Among them, the periscope telephoto lens is of particular importance, allowing distant objects to be zoomed in without losing image quality.

In the Uzbekistan smartphone market, Vivo's X-series is well known for its high-quality cameras. The release of the Vivo X300e is expected to take professional mobile photography to a new level. Although the device's global market price and launch date have not yet been revealed, the approvals in China confirm that its premiere is very near.