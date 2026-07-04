Rolls-Royce Resumes Testing of the World's Largest UltraFan Aircraft Engine

British company Rolls-Royce is taking the UltraFan 80 project, aimed at revolutionizing the aviation world, to a new stage. The company announced that it will begin the next round of testing for this giant engine on a special test stand in Derby by the end of 2026. This technology is expected to transform modern aviation standards not only with its power but also with its environmental efficiency. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, during the initial tests conducted in 2023, the engine demonstrator operated successfully for approximately 70 hours. After that, engineers worked on further improving the design. The updated UltraFan 80 received a new high-pressure compressor and a series of technical changes aimed at increasing its service life.

Technological Advantage and Market Strategy

Rolls-Royce does not intend to limit itself to giant engines only. The company is simultaneously working on a more compact version called UltraFan 30. This model is designed for narrow-body passenger aircraft, with its initial tests scheduled for 2028. Through this step, the British aim to enter the most competitive market segment dominated by CFM International and Pratt & Whitney.

One of the most important stages within the project is the transition from ground stand testing to flight testing. Rolls-Royce specialists aim to achieve Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL 6). This means the engine must prove its reliability in an environment that closely approximates real flight conditions.

Interestingly, the UltraFan 80 may not fully fit any currently existing aircraft. According to the developers, the engine's potential is so high that designing an entirely new generation of liners is required to fully realize it. In other words, the technology has outpaced its time, and the aviation industry now needs to adapt to it.

Such innovations are also significant for the Uzbekistan aviation market in the long term. As the fleet of our national carrier is being renewed, the emergence of engines with up to 25 percent higher fuel efficiency will enable cheaper flight costs and reduced environmental impact in the future.

For now, it has not been disclosed on which aircraft the UltraFan 80 will be tested. However, Rolls-Royce leadership has no doubt that this project is the most grandiose and ambitious plan in aviation history. The 2026 tests will be the pivotal point determining the fate of this engineering marvel.