Dangerous defects found in Boeing 747-8F cargo aircraft

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an airworthiness directive for some Boeing 747-8F cargo aircraft due to serious defects in the fuselage structure. The decision is linked to the discovery of cracks in the load-bearing elements of the aircraft, which could pose a direct threat to flight safety. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

According to Ixbt.com, this directive applies to 11 aircraft registered in the US and belonging to the production group specified in Boeing's special service bulletin. According to experts, cracks that have appeared in the fittings (connecting parts) of several fuselage sections could over time reduce the strength of the entire aircraft frame.

By order of the regulator, all operators must immediately inspect the specified parts. If even a single crack is detected during the inspection, the operation of this aircraft is prohibited until it is fully repaired using a method approved by the FAA. Such measures are standard practice in the aviation industry to prevent unexpected fatalities.

Safety measures and restrictions

This defect in the Boeing 747-8F model could negatively affect the overall durability of the aircraft's airframe. According to FAA experts' assessment, the reduced load-bearing capacity of the structure could cause unexpected deformations during flight. Therefore, if a defect is detected, repair work is carried out under very strict supervision.

It should be noted that these restrictions apply only to cargo Boeing 747-8F models. Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental passenger aircraft are not yet included in this directive. This is because no such structural damage or cracks have been observed in passenger liners to date.

Boeing aircraft also hold a leading position in the Uzbekistan aviation market. Although the cargo companies in our country do not have aircraft of this particular series in their fleet, international aviation safety standards are of great importance to all local airlines. In recent years, Boeing has repeatedly been at the center of criticism related to technical problems and quality control.

This situation could be another blow to the reputation of the aviation giant, but experts positively assess that the problem was detected in a timely manner and measures are being taken to eliminate it. Currently, all operators must complete technical inspections within the specified deadlines.