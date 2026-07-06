Strawberry trade turns into a brawl: Conflict at the Osh market

·110·World
Strawberry trade turns into a brawl: Conflict at the Osh market

A conflict broke out between traders and a farmer at a market located on Rayimbekov Street in Osh, Kyrgyzstan. Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, sparking heated discussions among users.

According to witnesses, the disagreement began between a farmer selling strawberries and local traders at the market. As the conflict escalated, the farmer's strawberries were crushed and his clothes were torn.

The "Ak-Buura" police department has registered the case. Law enforcement agencies have identified the participants in the incident and taken them to the investigation department.

Necessary examinations have been ordered regarding the incident, and pre-investigation checks are currently underway to clarify all circumstances.

OshKyrgyzstanMarket ConflictStrawberry TradePolice Investigation
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