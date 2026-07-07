Baseus introduces one of the world's thinnest power banks

In the modern gadget market, the combination of compactness and efficiency is becoming increasingly important. Baseus, a leading brand in accessory manufacturing, has launched global sales of its new product — the Picogo Air AM71 magnetic power bank. This device is expected to attract many users with its record-thin body. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is its thickness, which is only 6.8 millimeters. Such dimensions make the device almost imperceptible when attached to the back of a smartphone, causing no inconvenience during daily use. According to ixbt.com, the Picogo Air AM71 is now available in the markets of the USA, the UK, and the European Union.

Technical capabilities and power capacity

Although the device is very thin, it houses a 5000 mAh battery. This capacity is sufficient to fully charge modern smartphones at least once. The device provides 7.5 W of power in wireless magnetic charging mode. If the user prefers charging via a cable using the USB-C port, the charging speed increases up to 20 W.

Baseus engineers have also paid special attention to the safety and durability of the device. The body of the Picogo Air AM71 is made of aluminum, and its surface has a special ribbed texture. This design not only provides an aesthetic look but also ensures efficient heat dissipation during operation, protecting the device from overheating.

Smart management and pricing policy

Another notable aspect is the introduction of NFC PowerSense technology. With this feature, users can monitor the following data in real-time via a dedicated mobile app:

Current battery level;

Overall battery health and degradation;

Number of charging cycles;

Operating temperature of the device.

Currently, the new gadget is offered in silver and black colors. As for pricing, the Baseus Picogo Air AM71 is priced at $69.99 in the USA and €69.99 in European countries. Such products usually reach the Uzbekistan market through official distributors or online marketplaces within a few weeks.

This gadget can be a convenient choice, especially for iPhone users, as it is perfectly compatible with MagSafe technology. The combination of compactness and smart features significantly distinguishes the new model from its competitors in the market.