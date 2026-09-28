Motorola is developing a new foldable smartphone with a wide format

·4·Technology
Motorola is developing a new foldable smartphone with a wide format

As the foldable device segment in the smartphone market continues to expand, Motorola is striving to keep up with modern trends. According to ixbt.com, the brand is working on a new foldable phone with a wider aspect ratio, and initial images have already been leaked online. This is reported by news source.

The renders published by Android Headlines are based on initial leaks, and it is possible that the final device presented in the future may differ slightly in design. Nevertheless, these conceptual images provide a first impression of what the company's future flagship devices might look like.

Technical specifications and dimensions

According to the source, the new generation device will be equipped with an enlarged main screen with a diagonal of 6.92 inches on the inside. Additionally, for user convenience, a 4.97-inch external display is expected, allowing full use of the smartphone even when closed.

More precise information regarding the device's dimensions has also been revealed. Accordingly, the dimensions in the open, unfolded state are 149 × 110 × 5.8 mm. When the smartphone is folded, its thickness reaches 12.6 mm, with a width and height of 110 and 76 mm, respectively.

Design and color palette

The main camera module on the back panel of the mobile device includes two lenses. As always, Motorola is paying special attention to the harmony of design and color, and is expected to use the Pantone palette as part of its traditional partnership.

According to reports, customers will have the opportunity to purchase the new model in Pantone Coriander and Dark Botanical Garden colors, specifically light brown and deep green shades. These colors add further appeal to the device's exterior.

At this stage, it remains unknown what technical specifications this new device will have, including which processor it will feature and whether it will reach full flagship status. Nevertheless, industry observers expect Motorola to officially announce the details of this model in the future.

MotorolaSmartphonesTechnologyGadgetsAndroid Headlines
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Motorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphoneMotorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphone5 September 22:24Motorola Signature 27 Flagship Receives GrapheneOS SupportMotorola Signature 27 Flagship Receives GrapheneOS Support25 September 09:28Motorola Signature 27 Announced: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Bang & Olufsen AudioMotorola Signature 27 Announced: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Bang & Olufsen Audio23 September 10:50Samsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensiveSamsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensive6 September 01:52Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three camerasSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three camerasToday 09:53Oppo Find X10 flagship sales fall short of expectationsOppo Find X10 flagship sales fall short of expectationsYesterday 14:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed