Motorola is developing a new foldable smartphone with a wide format

As the foldable device segment in the smartphone market continues to expand, Motorola is striving to keep up with modern trends. According to ixbt.com, the brand is working on a new foldable phone with a wider aspect ratio, and initial images have already been leaked online. This is reported by news source.

The renders published by Android Headlines are based on initial leaks, and it is possible that the final device presented in the future may differ slightly in design. Nevertheless, these conceptual images provide a first impression of what the company's future flagship devices might look like.

Technical specifications and dimensions

According to the source, the new generation device will be equipped with an enlarged main screen with a diagonal of 6.92 inches on the inside. Additionally, for user convenience, a 4.97-inch external display is expected, allowing full use of the smartphone even when closed.

More precise information regarding the device's dimensions has also been revealed. Accordingly, the dimensions in the open, unfolded state are 149 × 110 × 5.8 mm. When the smartphone is folded, its thickness reaches 12.6 mm, with a width and height of 110 and 76 mm, respectively.

Design and color palette

The main camera module on the back panel of the mobile device includes two lenses. As always, Motorola is paying special attention to the harmony of design and color, and is expected to use the Pantone palette as part of its traditional partnership.

According to reports, customers will have the opportunity to purchase the new model in Pantone Coriander and Dark Botanical Garden colors, specifically light brown and deep green shades. These colors add further appeal to the device's exterior.

At this stage, it remains unknown what technical specifications this new device will have, including which processor it will feature and whether it will reach full flagship status. Nevertheless, industry observers expect Motorola to officially announce the details of this model in the future.