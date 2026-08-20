SpaceX Tests a Recoverable Starship for the First Time in Its History

SpaceX has successfully completed an important milestone while preparing its massive Starship rocket for another test flight. According to NASASpaceflight, Ship 41 underwent its first static-fire test at the Massey test site, checking the performance of one installed Raptor engine. This key step marks further progress toward preparations for the upcoming Flight 14 test flight. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the plans, Ship 41 is expected to launch into space aboard the Booster 21 booster during the upcoming flight. Specialists plan to carry out the first full orbital trajectory flight in history for a spacecraft of this version. The Flight 14 program is also expected to launch Starlink V3 satellites into space.

The first unique catch in history

The most notable aspect of this test flight is that SpaceX plans to catch the returning Starship in midair for the first time using a special tower. This technological solution is extremely important because it could eventually enable the complete and rapid recovery and reuse of all rocket components.

It is known that the Ship 41 prototype successfully completed all necessary cryogenic tests in June and July this year. At the current stage, engineers plan to conduct further static-fire tests involving several Raptor engines. If these complex procedures are completed successfully, the company could be ready for its next major flight as early as the beginning of 2026.