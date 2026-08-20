A Special Day for Sitora Farmonova Today: Heartfelt Birthday Revelations!

Today is a special day for actress Sitora Farmonova. The artist, who is celebrating her birthday, chose this time to express her gratitude to the people who brought her into this world rather than focus on the birthday greetings.

The actress shared her heartfelt thoughts on her social media page on the occasion of her birthday. First and foremost, she addressed her parents.

"Mom and Dad, thank you for giving me life."

Farmonova emphasized that she is grateful to her parents for their love, care and support. According to the actress, as the years go by, a person comes to understand more deeply what an invaluable gift life is.

Sitora Farmonova wrote that her parents gave her not only life, but also the opportunity to see the world, love, dream, make mistakes and grow stronger after them.

Her heartfelt birthday message attracted the attention of her fans.