Another major transfer has taken place in Saudi Arabia. Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will continue his career at Al-Qadsiah.

The Saudi club officially announced the signing of the 28-year-old Dutch midfielder. The most notable detail is that the transfer fee is reportedly €61 million.

Al-Qadsiah Complete Historic Transfer

Reijnders’ move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabia is being described as one of the most expensive deals in the history of Saudi football.

According to reports, this transfer, valued at €61 million, in Saudi Arabia is the fifth-most expensive signing in the history of the Professional League .

Tijjani Reijnders’ transfer has become one of the biggest deals in Saudi football.

Who has been signed for more than Reijnders?

The following players are among those transferred for higher fees than Reijnders in the history of the Saudi league:

Neymar;

Jhon Durán;

Crysencio Summerville;

Mateo Retegui.

Thus, Al-Qadsiah’s spending on Reijnders has been recorded as one of the largest transfers in league history.

Contract Details Have Not Yet Been Disclosed

The length and other terms of the agreement with the 28-year-old Dutch midfielder have not yet been made public.

However, one thing is clear: Al-Qadsiah has spent heavily to strengthen its midfield with a high-caliber player.

Metric Information Player Tijjani Reijnders Age 28 New club Al-Qadsiah Former club Manchester City Transfer fee €61 million Position in the Saudi league 5th among the most expensive transfers

The Saudi League Add Another Star

In recent years, Saudi clubs have continued to attract renowned, high-caliber footballers from around the world. Reijnders’ move to Al-Qadsiah is another major deal in this ongoing process.

The main question now is: Can Tijjani Reijnders justify his €61 million transfer fee at Al-Qadsiah?

Do you think Reijnders’ move to Saudi Arabia was the right decision for Al-Qadsiah? Share your opinion in the comments and share this news with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.