Gazan Artist Pays Unusual Tribute to American Actor Mark Ruffalo Atop the Ruins

A Gazan artist created a mural honoring American actor Mark Ruffalo amid the ruins. The artwork was presented as a symbol of respect for the actor’s statements supporting the Palestinian people.

The mural features an image of Mark Ruffalo. Behind the actor is the green silhouette of Hulk, his famous character from the Marvel universe.

In this way, the artist combined Ruffalo’s on-screen persona with his public stance.

Created against a backdrop of ruins, the mural became a symbolic tribute to the actor through art. In recent years, Mark Ruffalo has repeatedly drawn attention for his statements on the Palestinian issue. He is known as one of Hollywood’s prominent public figures who has supported the Palestinian people.

For this reason, the Gazan artist decided to portray him in the artwork. The piece carries more symbolic meaning than a simple portrait. Through the mural created atop the ruins, the artist expressed appreciation for the actor’s stance and respect for him.