Fight against Maxachev: Carlos Prates signs a new contract with the UFC

·0·Sport
Fight against Maxachev: Carlos Prates signs a new contract with the UFC

The balance of power in the UFC welterweight division is changing dramatically. Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates, the No. 1-ranked contender known by the nickname «The Nightmare», has signed a major eight-fight contract with the promotion and secured a title fight against reigning champion Islam Maxachev. What sensational plans did the Brazilian star reveal after watching from cageside?

«My first fight will be for the title»: Prates’ statement

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Prates confirmed that he had received an official guarantee from the UFC leadership:

"I’m the next title challenger, and that’s the most important thing! I signed a new long-term eight-fight contract with the UFC, and my first fight under this deal will be a direct title fight," said Carlos Prates.

Details of Carlos Prates and the title race

Indicator

Fighter and agreement details

Fighter

Carlos Prates («The Nightmare», Brazil)

Weight class

Welterweight — No. 1 contender

New contract

A long-term eight-fight deal with the UFC

Next opponent

The division’s reigning champion, Islam Maxachev

Main competitor’s status

Michael Morales (according to Prates, he needs one more victory)

The Morales issue and the signal from cageside

Prates discussed the title chances of another undefeated contender, Michael Morales, stressing that he first needs to test himself against one of the top fighters in the rankings:

"Morales needs one more fight before he gets to the title — perhaps against Belal Muhammad or another contender in the top five. He needs one more impressive victory."

It should be noted that last weekend Carlos Prates watched the intense showdown between Islam Maxachev and Yen Machado Gerri directly from cageside and openly indicated that he himself would be the next opponent.

Do you think dangerous knockout artist Carlos Prates is capable of causing serious problems for Islam Maxachev in the welterweight division and taking the championship belt?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot news with MMA fans right away!

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