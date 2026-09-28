Malfunction detected in some iPhone 18 Pro smartphones

Technical issues encountered by users during the use of new-generation flagship devices always spark discussions in the tech world. According to a report by ixbt.com, recently some iPhone 18 Pro owners have been complaining about unexpected malfunctions in the facial recognition feature. This is reported by Ixbt.com news outlet.

According to reports circulating on social media, these smartphones suddenly freeze when failing to recognize the owner's face, followed by an automatic reboot. This situation causes certain inconveniences in daily use and raises valid questions among users.

Causes of the problem and official response

Experts note that it is common to observe various minor software bugs in the months following the release of new mobile devices. Such malfunctions are often related to specific usage scenarios and require time to be resolved.

In the final days of September, Apple official support representatives confirmed that they have received inquiries regarding this issue. According to preliminary investigations by company specialists, the malfunction is not in the device's hardware but in the system software.

Future plans

Currently, all data regarding the error has been submitted to the company's engineering department. Developers are actively working to resolve this issue.

It is expected that the freezing during facial recognition and the automatic reboots will be fully resolved in the next operating system update. Users are advised to wait for the system update to restore stable performance.