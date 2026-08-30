Compact 4.7-inch BlueFox Aura A1 smartphone launched in China

Amid the trend of increasingly large phones in the modern market, a unique device has been introduced to capture the attention of buyers. According to ixbt.com, Bluefox has launched the BlueFox Aura A1 smartphone in the Chinese market, designed for one-handed use and for those who do not prefer large screens. This is reported by news source.

This innovative device weighs only 150 grams, and its matte glass back is offered to customers in white, black, and pink colors. One of the key features of the device is its high-quality LCD screen, measuring 4.7 inches with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Modern capabilities in a compact body

The hardware part of the device is based on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 processor, which provides users with high performance. Depending on the modification, the smartphone is equipped with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal flash storage. Additionally, a separate slot for a TF memory card up to 2 TB is provided for those who wish to expand storage.

Despite its small dimensions, the manufacturers have also paid special attention to the cooling system. The smartphone features a 1900 mm² vapor chamber to prevent overheating. To ensure the device's autonomy, a 3500 mAh battery has been selected, which supports 18 W fast charging.

Camera and software features

Regarding optical capabilities, the main camera features a 64-megapixel OV64B40 sensor, while the front camera allows for 16-megapixel resolution photos. The new smartphone runs on the custom FoxOS operating system based on Android 16, which is perfectly optimized for one-handed operation.

The device's software and hardware include features like Dynamic Island, simultaneous dual-app execution, call recording, as well as conveniences like NFC and an infrared port. For security, a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side panel, and the chassis also features a dedicated physical smart button to trigger quick functions.

According to prices in the Chinese market, the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage costs 1399 yuan. The higher-capacity 12 GB and 256 GB modification is priced at 1699 yuan.