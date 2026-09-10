USA aims to launch 10,000 space rockets per year by 2035

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has announced ambitious plans to develop the country's space industry. According to these plans, the United States aims to reach 10,000 annual space launches by 2035. If successful, American spaceports would need to launch an average of over 27 rockets per day, or one every 53 minutes. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, to achieve this massive goal, the US Department of Transportation plans to launch a special program to support the commercial space sector. The new program aims to reduce bureaucratic barriers, significantly simplify licensing and regulatory processes, and rapidly expand infrastructure.

Ambitious plans and radical changes

Secretary Sean Duffy openly stated on his X social media account that they intend to reach 10,000 annual space launches by 2035. This figure differs radically from previous government plans and is several times larger.

As a reminder, in a memorandum signed on August 21 of this year, US President Donald Trump set a target of 1,000 space launches per year by 2030. Now, officials aim to increase this figure tenfold in just five years—from 2030 to 2035.

Technical requirements and future tasks

Ensuring launches at such an unprecedented frequency will require a radical expansion of the capabilities of existing spaceports and launch complexes. Building and modernizing modern ground infrastructure will also become a priority.

Experts believe that one of the key conditions for maintaining such a pace is the widespread use of reusable rocket systems that can be quickly refurbished and prepared for the next flight. So far, the specific mechanisms for implementing this large-scale program and the required funding have not been officially announced.