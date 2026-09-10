Unihertz Titan 2 Elite launched

·39·Technology
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite launched

According to Ixbt.com, the Unihertz brand, which holds a unique position in the modern technology market, has officially launched its new Unihertz Titan 2 Elite smartphone in the Chinese market. In an era dominated by traditional touchscreen phones, this device stands out with its physical QWERTY keyboard and 5G network support. The new gadget is expected to attract a niche audience by combining a compact body with modern technological capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device is priced at 3599 yuan in the Chinese market. This smartphone is considered a logical successor and an improved version of the famous Titan 2 series. Prioritizing compactness and convenience, the manufacturers have delivered a functional solution that offers users a unique typing experience.

Technical specifications and compact design

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite model attracts attention with its high-level ergonomics. The phone weighs only 163 grams and measures 117.8 x 75 x 10.4 mm. Customers can choose from two color variants: black and matte black. The smartphone body is crafted from high-quality aviation-grade aluminum alloy using a molding process, ensuring its durability.

Special attention has been paid to the display, with the device featuring a nearly square 4.03-inch AMOLED screen. The screen resolution is 1080 x 1200 pixels. It also boasts advanced features such as 1600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2160 Hz PWM dimming, and a pixel density of 401 PPI.

Performance and unique keyboard capabilities

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The device features 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Additionally, users can expand their storage capacity by using microSD cards up to 2 TB.

The device's main highlight, the physical full-size keyboard, supports various shortcut combinations. By swiping across the keyboard surface, users can scroll through text or use it as a touchpad to switch to mouse mode. Furthermore, to increase typing efficiency, there are capacitive touch control options for highlighting words and cursor movement via upward gestures, allowing for precise text editing.

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