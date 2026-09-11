AI industry leader Andrew Tallak leaves Meta

Renowned AI researcher Andrew Tallak is leaving Meta to join the Anthropic team. According to The Wall Street Journal, the reasons behind this unexpected decision have not yet been disclosed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Andrew Tallak gained significant attention in the global technology market when he joined Meta in 2025. According to disclosed information, he was personally recruited by Mark Zuckerberg, and his six-year contract package was valued at a staggering $1.5 billion. This is considered an absolute record for an employee in the tech industry.

The major contract and work at Meta

During his time at Meta, Tallak was involved in the most critical AI research and development. Under his leadership or direct participation, a number of promising projects were implemented, significantly impacting the company's overall strategy.

Some sources suggest that the scientist had actually planned to leave the company long ago. However, he consciously delayed his decision until the launch of a new family of open-source AI models and the assistant program called Muse.

A new chapter at Anthropic

Andrew Tallak's next workplace is expected to be Anthropic, a company known for its advanced developments in generative AI. In recent years, this startup has taken a leading position in AI safety and capabilities, actively recruiting industry experts.

So far, neither Andrew Tallak himself, nor Meta, nor Anthropic have provided an official comment regarding this personnel change. Experts believe that this move will inevitably intensify competition in the AI market and influence the future technological race.