“Secretly Recording!”: 216 Million LG TVs Exposed for Spying

·5·Technology
“Secretly Recording!”: 216 Million LG TVs Exposed for Spying

Modern technology is becoming a dangerous weapon that invades personal space instead of simplifying human life. In the field of independent IT journalism and technological expertise, the Gamers Nexus research team has announced an unprecedented, sensational investigation into the global electronics giant LG. Complex technical experiments proved that LG Smart TV sets on home networks record every conversation users have without their knowledge, even when the screen is off, and send the data to corporate servers. How did independent researchers fight a heroic battle against a corporate monopoly to expose this threat, which affects over 216 million devices worldwide, including thousands of homes in the market? How do these TVs save audio even when the internet is disconnected, which other home gadgets are under surveillance, and how can one protect themselves from this system?

The transformation of Smart TVs into dangerous spies

A terrifying truth has been revealed behind Smart TV devices, which have been sold as symbols of convenience for years:

  • Ears behind the dark screen: Gamers Nexus experts discovered through special tests that the microphone remains active even when the TV screen appears off, recording surrounding conversations as clear audio;

  • Storing data even without internet: If the TV is disconnected from the internet, it stores audio in its internal memory and transmits it directly to LG servers as soon as a connection is restored;

  • A 216 million-device threat: This software espionage system covers over 216 million TVs worldwide, and such devices are considered among the most popular brands in the market;

  • Neighboring Wi-Fi networks and gadgets targeted: The TV not only scans phones, smartwatches, laptops, and tablets within the home but also collects complete information about neighbors' open networks.

“How did it all start?”: Corporate greed and the boundless advertising business

The invasion of users' private lives did not happen overnight:

  • The dark side of monetization: Major technology manufacturers have moved beyond selling TVs to generating billions in revenue by selling every user action to advertisers;

  • ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) system: A system was developed to analyze what is shown on the screen every second and push targeted ads using AI;

  • Consents obtained without notice: Such espionage mechanisms were skillfully hidden behind multi-page license agreements that customers click through without reading when first turning on the TV.

The courage of independent engineers against a multi-billion dollar giant

Revealing this massive secret required true dedication from independent engineers and programmers:

  • A $70,000 independent study: The Gamers Nexus team, without any sponsors, spent over $70,000 of their own funds, spending months in the lab decompiling LG firmware and cracking the encryption;

  • The spy surrounding the network: Researchers proved that more than 38 independent devices in their offices—even employees' personal Samsung Galaxy phones and smartwatches—were detected and monitored by the TV;

  • The truth comes to light: Despite potential threats and legal pressure from corporations, the researchers presented the full evidence base to the public in video format.

“When you buy a TV, it should be your property, not a corporate spy watching your private life. Users must regain control over their devices,” the authors of the investigation emphasized.

Practical security advice: How to tame your TV?

Gamers Nexus experts recommend the following urgent measures to protect against this threat:

  • Disconnect from the network: If Smart TV functions are not strictly necessary, disconnecting the TV from the home Wi-Fi network is the most reliable measure;

  • Use separate set-top boxes: Use the TV only as a monitor and utilize separate, open-source, controllable media players (TV Box) for internet and content;

  • Disable spying in settings: Enter the TV menu and revoke all consents under “Voice Control,” “Automatic Content Recognition (ACR),” and “Data Collection for Advertising.”

You can watch the full video of the investigation via this link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IFVTcM28KA

Do you have an LG or another brand of Smart TV in your home? Have you ever thought about the possibility that such home network appliances could secretly listen to family conversations? Are you ready to disconnect your TV from the internet to protect your privacy? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important investigation to warn all your loved ones who use modern TVs in their homes!

Gamers NexusLG Smart TVACRSmart TV шпионлик
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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