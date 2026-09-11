US allocates nearly $100 million to reduce Huawei influence in Africa

The US administration plans to provide a concessional loan of nearly $100 million to Africell, the only American-owned telecommunications company on the African continent. These funds will be directed toward countering the expansion of China's Huawei in the region and developing modern communication infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a project document reviewed by Reuters, this financial support will allow Africell to invest in the latest mobile communication technologies from the US and other partner suppliers. This initiative is a key part of Washington's broader campaign to expand the use of non-third-party telecommunications equipment in foreign countries.

Africell Holding Limited CEO Ziad Dallul expressed satisfaction with the partnership with EXIM, stating that it will serve to implement reliable and secure communication infrastructure in the markets where they operate. It is reported that this loan was not previously announced and is based on the long-term strategy of US officials.

Global fight against Chinese technology

The US administration launched the "Clean Network" initiative during its first presidential term. This program aims to phase out Chinese telecommunications technologies, applications, and carriers from the infrastructure of America and its allies. Washington continues to consistently pursue these efforts in subsequent periods.

It is worth noting that the United States has imposed strict sanctions on Huawei, accusing the company of spying on users and espionage. However, the Chinese company categorically denies all these accusations. Nevertheless, American pressure is having an impact on the international stage.

Situation and competition in the African market

According to data from the research company Counterpoint Research, Huawei currently holds nearly 52% of the 5G infrastructure market in Africa. This shows that the Chinese company's position on the continent is very strong and that displacing it will not be easy.

As a reminder, according to earlier information from ixbt.com, it was reported that India is preparing to clear its networks of Huawei and ZTE equipment. According to expert estimates, replacing this equipment could cost local operators as much as $3 billion.