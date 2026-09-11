Honor Watch 6 Pro Smartwatch to Launch on September 28

·3·Technology
Honor Watch 6 Pro Smartwatch to Launch on September 28

Honor has officially confirmed the market launch of its next flagship gadget, the Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch. According to ixbt.com, the presentation and the start of sales for the new device are scheduled for September 28 of this year, and the company is also expected to unveil the Magic9 series at the event. This is reported by news source.

The new generation of smartwatches retains the well-known design concept of its predecessor. At the same time, the manufacturer will offer several versions to expand user choice. In particular, a special sports version has been developed, featuring bright yellow accents, a minute scale around the screen, and a more dynamic look.

In addition to the sporty design, an alternative version with a classic dial and a brown strap will be available for customers who prefer a traditional look. This allows the gadget to be worn comfortably both during daily work and physical training.

Advanced Health Monitoring Features

The most significant and notable innovation of the Honor Watch 6 Pro is its expanded set of health monitoring functions. According to company representatives, the watch will feature a sleep apnea monitoring system for the first time.

This innovative system is designed to alert the user in a timely manner during emergency and dangerous situations. This is expected to be an important step in keeping the user's general condition under constant supervision and preventing potential health risks.

The new smartwatch will also be equipped with an improved blood pressure monitoring system 2.0, continuous blood glucose tracking capabilities, and updated Smart Eye Sensing technology for more accurate data analysis.

Pre-orders for the Honor Watch 6 Pro smartwatch are currently open through official sales channels. The gadget, enriched with these medical-oriented functions, is generating significant interest among technology enthusiasts.

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