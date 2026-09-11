Declan Rice praises Kevin De Bruyne's performance

·38·Sport
Declan Rice praises Kevin De Bruyne's performance

Arsenal London defeated Italian side Napoli by a narrow margin in the opening round of the Champions League league phase. In a tense and hard-fought match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Mikel Arteta's side secured a crucial three points. After the game, the English midfielder Declan Rice shared his thoughts on the renowned opponent. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, although the match was decided by a goal late in the second half, the battles in the middle of the park became the main topic of discussion. Arsenal's midfield anchor Declan Rice faced his former rival during the game. According to him, the experienced midfielder who moved to the Serie A club in the summer can still pose a huge threat on the European stage.

Kevin De Bruyne showed his high level

Making his first start of the season for Napoli, Kevin De Bruyne was active on the pitch. The Belgian, who faced some difficulties early in the season due to injuries and being on the bench, showcased his true potential in this match. He caused serious headaches for the opposing defense and controlled the game in the midfield.

In an interview with Prime Video after the game, Declan Rice acknowledged his opponent's skill. "Even though we won today, he caused us a lot of problems," said the England international. Rice added that after so many years of rivalry, it was nice to see him on the pitch again, as he is a very intelligent player who finds pockets of space perfectly.

Warm relationship between Mikel Arteta and Kevin De Bruyne

The mutual respect between the players extended to the coaching staff. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta greeted his former pupil warmly after the final whistle. As a reminder, Arteta worked closely with the Belgian star during his years as an assistant coach at Manchester City.

In the press conference, Mikel Arteta praised his former player, calling him one of the best midfielders in the world. In his interview, Arteta said: "If there is one of my favorite players at Napoli, it is Kevin De Bruyne. I had the privilege of working with him for nearly four years. I think he is one of the best midfielders in history and it is still a pleasure to watch him play", he admitted.

For his part, the experienced Belgian midfielder acknowledged the strength of the opposing team, noting that Arsenal is currently one of the best teams in the world. Nevertheless, the visitors, who gained the upper hand in the tactical battles on the pitch, ultimately achieved their goal. Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard scored the late goal, ensuring his team started their European campaign with a victory.

Declan RiceKevin De BruyneMikel ArtetaChampions LeagueArsenal
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