iPhone Under Attack: Three Turkish Ministers Targeted by Spyware

·37·Technology
iPhone Under Attack: Three Turkish Ministers Targeted by Spyware

A sensational espionage scandal involving high-ranking state officials has erupted in the international cyber arena. On one side, a personal warning from Apple, one of the world's most secure systems, revealed that iPhones belonging to three serving Turkish government ministers were targeted by commercial spyware. On the other side, Ankara's rapid defense: Turkish security services claim that thanks to enhanced protection and national encrypted applications, the attackers were unable to access the government's classified data. This information, released by renowned journalist Ragip Soylu and the 'Yeni Şafak' newspaper, signals that intercontinental cyber warfare has entered a new phase. So, who tried to hack the phones of the Ankara elite, how did Apple detect an attack spanning over 110 countries, and what shield protected the Turkish officials?

First strike: Apple's urgent alarm and the target of commercial spyware

The Cupertino giant has launched an unprecedented, large-scale wave of warnings regarding vulnerabilities in its system and the targeted political figures:

  • Warnings to over 110 countries: Since August, Apple has sent urgent notifications to high-ranking politicians, activists, and journalists in over 110 countries, stating that their iPhones were targeted by state-sponsored advanced commercial spyware attacks;

  • Three Turkish ministers at risk: The company personally warned three serving Turkish government ministers, stating that targeted cyberattack attempts had been recorded against their gadgets;

  • Unknown and powerful weapon: While it has not been officially disclosed which specific spyware (Pegasus, Predator, or a new type of cyberweapon) was used in the attack, it is known that attacks of this level are usually carried out using special systems costing millions of dollars;

  • Secrecy of the ministers' names: For security reasons, the names of the targeted ministers have not been released to the public.

Second defense: Ankara's cyber shield and emergency device replacement

The Turkish government and intelligence services state that the attack failed and the situation is fully under control:

  • “Not a single piece of data leaked”: Turkish officials emphasized that the attempts to hack the phones were thwarted and the hackers were unable to access the ministers' data;

  • Enhanced protection and national encryption: The fact that the ministers' devices were not running standard systems, but rather separate security modes and specially developed encrypted applications, played a decisive role in repelling the attack;

  • Emergency inspection and new phones: As soon as the warning was received, all three ministers' phones were immediately confiscated, subjected to deep forensic analysis, and replaced with new, secure devices;

  • Tightening state security protocols: Following the incident, restrictions on the use of communication devices have been tightened across the entire Turkish government and strategic ministries.

“Our state officials do not use ordinary smartphones. They have highly coded and specially protected systems. Any attempt by attackers hit that firewall,” official circles in Ankara emphasize.

The billion-dollar spyware industry and the struggle for national defense

Evaluation criteria

Attackers and Apple's warning

Ankara's defense measures

Level of attack

Targeted attack via high-tech commercial spyware

Multi-layered security and special encrypted communication apps

Geographic coverage

Turkey is among the elite in over 110 countries

Local protection system covering only Turkish officials

Result

Discovery of vulnerability and issuance of official warning

Failure of the breach, emergency replacement of phones

Future risk

Possibility of new zero-day vulnerabilities emerging

Necessity of shifting government communication entirely to a national hardware-software complex

On one side of the scale stand hidden forces attempting to place state figures under covert surveillance using the world's most advanced intelligence software, alongside Apple's alarming warning; on the other side stands the Turkish state security system, which repelled the attacks through complex encryption systems. This duel showed that even the most expensive and protected commercial smartphones cannot provide a full guarantee for political officials.

In your opinion, which countries or intelligence agencies are behind this cyberattack on the three Turkish ministers? Is it time to completely ban high-ranking politicians from using smartphones from foreign brands (such as Apple or Android) and switch exclusively to closed national communications? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hidden cyber-war between nations with your friends!

AppleТуркияPegasusАнқара
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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