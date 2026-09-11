Enzo Maresca announces squad changes ahead of the Manchester derby

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Enzo Maresca announces squad changes ahead of the Manchester derby

Premier League leaders Manchester City will face Manchester United away on Sunday. According to Goal.com, manager Enzo Maresca clarified the team's squad status ahead of the crucial clash at Old Trafford, emphasizing that this match will be one of the most demanding tests of the season. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

The team's head coach, Enzo Maresca, announced good news for the fans at the press conference. According to him, talented player Nico O'Reilly has fully recovered from his back injury and is ready to play in the upcoming derby. The England international, who began to shine under Pep Guardiola last season, had missed the last two matches.

Squad losses and recovery process

The Italian specialist confirmed that the academy graduate is in excellent physical condition. According to Maresca, Nico O'Reilly is one hundred percent ready to participate in the intense upcoming match and can provide significant help to the team. However, not all news is equally positive.

The team's Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku, has yet to return to the squad. He has not played since the Community Shield match against Arsenal at the start of the season. The coach stated that the player's muscle injury has not fully healed and he needs a few more days to return to the pitch.

Pressure and historical statistics before the derby

The current season is significant for Enzo Maresca as it marks his first Manchester derby as a head coach. The specialist understands the intensity and importance of this derby well, having experienced this atmosphere previously as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Nevertheless, Manchester City has faced difficulties at their main rival's stadium in recent years. The team has won only two of their last six matches against Manchester United and has not tasted victory at Old Trafford for three years.

Maresca emphasized the importance of the game, stating that his players must remain loyal to their style of play under such pressure. “This is a very important game for many reasons. We know exactly what the derby means here. The most important thing is to play our own game and see the result at the end,” said the head coach.

Manchester CityManchester UnitedEnzo MarescaNico O'ReillyPremier League
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