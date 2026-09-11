Xiaomi Mijia portable pump launched in the Chinese market

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its new generation portable device, the Mijia pocket pump. According to ixbt.com, this device allows for the quick inflation of various items, from car and bicycle tires to sports balls, making it a convenient everyday assistant. This is reported by news source.

The new Xiaomi Mijia pump first appeared on the JD.com marketplace. Featuring a compact size and a convenient body, the device is designed for bicycles, electric scooters, motorcycles, and sports balls, and can also successfully inflate car tires when necessary.

Technical capabilities and features of the device

The exterior of the device meets modern standards. To ensure long-term durability, the body features a special IML matte finish, which is highly resistant to scratches. The set also includes an adjustable L-shaped hose, and the body features a convenient power indicator.

The manufacturer states that the portable device can handle pressure up to 150 PSI. For example, it is capable of fully inflating an empty bicycle tire in just 60 seconds. The device includes preset modes for motorcycles, bicycles, and balls, and in custom mode, the pump has the ability to remember the last used pressure setting.

Safety and additional functions

There is a built-in flashlight at the bottom of the pump that can emit constant white light or send an SOS signal in emergencies. This is especially useful for fixing issues at night or in dark conditions.

The internal 2000 mAh battery is sufficient to inflate eight bicycle tires on a single charge. A high-precision sensor measures pressure with an accuracy of ±1 PSI. The device self-calibrates when turned on and automatically stops once the set value is reached.

As a reminder, Xiaomi previously launched a crowdfunding campaign for the more powerful Mijia Air Pump 3 on the Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Youpin platforms. The new pocket pump is attracting attention as a more convenient and mobile solution for daily use.