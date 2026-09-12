2030 World Cup Final: Moroccan Prime Minister Criticizes Football Leadership

Debates over the venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup final are intensifying. According to BBC Sport, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch was forced to intervene after the head of the country's football federation made premature statements regarding the tournament final. The head of government issued a stern warning to the football chief to stop making public and unfounded promises on matters not yet officially confirmed. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As a reminder, the 2030 World Cup will be the centenary edition of the tournament, co-hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. Additionally, the opening matches are scheduled to take place in South American countries to honor the tournament's history. However, FIFA has not yet officially announced which stadium will host the final.

Claims from political platforms

The controversy arose after Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF), spoke at a political party event and claimed that the new stadium in Casablanca would have the 'honor' of hosting the final match. Such sharp and uncoordinated statements could have caused diplomatic misunderstandings with European partners.

In his speech at a public rally, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch reacted sharply to the situation, stating: 'Do not suggest hosting the grand final in Morocco while we have not yet discussed this matter with our allies, Spain and Portugal. Brothers, there must be some respect. Stop pulling the rug from under our feet using pre-election promises. These are major issues.'

The Spanish side also has its own claims

Currently, the North African nation is putting all its efforts into bringing the World Cup final to the continent for the first time since South Africa hosted it in 2010. However, Spanish football officials are also firmly insisting that the decisive match should be held on their soil. Rafael Lusan, head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), expressed his opinion openly in an interview with Cadena SER radio.

'Although no decision has been made yet, I believe Spain is the appropriate place for the final, and it cannot be otherwise,' Lusan said. According to him, the country's capacity to organize major events is unquestionable. Furthermore, the Spanish position is strengthened by the recent successes of their men's national team and the availability of world-class stadiums like the renovated Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

FIFA, meanwhile, is in no rush to make a final statement on the matter. The international football organization is limiting itself to stating that the relevant decision will be announced in due course.