Xiaomi Introduces New Mijia Capsule Coffee Machine in Europe

·10·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces New Mijia Capsule Coffee Machine in Europe

Xiaomi has launched its new Mijia Capsule Coffee Machine on the European market. According to ixbt.com, the device initially went on sale in Germany for €105, with a special 10 percent discount also available for early buyers. According to Ixbt.com reports.

The coffee machine is designed to use ready-made coffee capsules, eliminating the need to measure ground coffee or install special filters. This significantly simplifies the brewing process and saves time.

Technical Features and Convenience

The device is compatible with most common capsules of the appropriate size, including aluminum, paper and silicone-membrane types. Xiaomi engineers paid particular attention to operating speed: the system needs just 25 seconds to preheat, after which coffee brewing begins almost immediately.

The Mijia Capsule Coffee Machine is equipped with a built-in pump that generates 19 bar of pressure. According to the manufacturer, operating noise is only 55 dBA, allowing coffee to be prepared without disturbing the peace of the morning. The device also features a removable 650 ml water tank.

Storage and Control System

  • Magnetic holder for storing up to 20 capsules
  • Can be mounted on metal surfaces such as a refrigerator door
  • Height-adjustable stand for containers of different sizes
  • Function for programming two different serving sizes

The unusual magnetic holder included in the package helps store a coffee supply in a convenient location, such as a refrigerator door, without taking up extra space on the countertop. Users can program two preferred serving sizes, and all settings will then be applied automatically.

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