Uzbekistan won 5 medals at the Asian Games on September 25

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Uzbekistan won 5 medals at the Asian Games on September 25

On September 25, Uzbek athletes won 5 medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. The delegation's tally was added with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

Gold medal

In athletics, Sukhrob Khodjayev brought the Uzbek delegation another gold medal.

Silver medals

In kayaking, the quartet of Milana Dusheva-Yanich, Ekaterina Shubina, Arina Tanatmisheva, and Shakhrizoda Mavlonova won the silver medal.

In canoe racing, the duos of Vladlen Denisov and Nilufar Zokirova — Shokhsonam Sherzodova also made it to the list of prizewinners.

Bronze

In artistic gymnastics, Rasuljon Abdurakhimov won the bronze medal in the parallel bars exercise.

Thus, on September 25, the Uzbek delegation concluded the competition day with a total of 5 medals.

Asian GamesSukhrob KhodjayevMilana Dusheva-YanichRasuljon Abdurakhimov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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