Xiaomi introduces Pocket Guitar gadget for smartphones

·4·Technology
Xiaomi introduces Pocket Guitar gadget for smartphones

According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi has unveiled a unique and unusual Pocket Guitar pocket hyper-accessory for mobile devices. This device is primarily designed for the new Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max flagships, allowing users to test their musical skills using their smartphone. This was reported by Ixbt.com news source.

The accessory body attaches firmly to the back panel of the smartphone using a special magnet. When folded, it covers the device's secondary screen, and when opened, it splits into two functional parts. The first part contains chord buttons labeled I through VII, while the second part successfully simulates guitar strings thanks to its textured surface.

Operating modes and capabilities

Pocket Guitar connects to the smartphone wirelessly via Bluetooth and works using the Chinese Changba karaoke app. The gadget offers users two main modes:

  • Chord mode: the user selects the necessary chords with one hand using the buttons and simulates strumming on the strings with the other.
  • Rhythm mode: in this mode, chord selection is not required; it is enough to follow the rhythm, and the mobile app handles all other actions.
During gameplay, the Xiaomi 18 Pro rear screen is used to display controls and necessary information. This approach prevents the display from being blocked by the hand.

Compatibility and technical specifications

Although the device was created specifically for Xiaomi flagships, its features can also be used on other Xiaomi models as well as iPhone devices running iOS 14 or later. It is sufficient to have the Changba app installed.

Technically, the new pocket guitar is equipped with a 630 mAh battery. The manufacturer claims that this power reserve is enough for up to 30 days of operation on a single full charge. A modern USB-C port is provided for charging the battery.

Currently, the Xiaomi Pocket Guitar has already been released in the Chinese market. The price of this gadget in the domestic market is 599 yuan or approximately 90 USD.

XiaomiPocket GuitarSmartphone AccessoriesTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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