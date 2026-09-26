Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcased

·60·Technology
Honor Magic 9 Pro Max camera capabilities showcased

Honor's chief imaging engineer, Lu Wei, shared unique shots taken with the new flagship smartphone on his social media pages. According to ixbt.com, the expert praised the device's optical potential by sharing photos of the full moon captured at night using telephoto and specialized lenses on the Honor Magic 9 Pro Max. This is reported by news source.

This presentation and display of photos demonstrate that the Honor brand is striving to reach new heights in mobile photography. In his statement, the company representative emphasized competitiveness and technological superiority, confirming the intention to further expand high-quality mobile shooting capabilities.

Professional-grade accessory kit

Previously, Honor showcased the unboxing of a special edition of the Magic 9 Pro Max smartphone, revealing an unusual set of accessories for users. Inside the large box, in addition to the smartphone itself, there are two external lenses, a special case, and camera mounting elements.

The manufacturer presents this kit as a solution that brings the experience of working with a professional camera as close as possible to a standard mobile device. This is expected to open up completely new horizons for mobile photographers and content creators.

Innovative lenses and technical specifications

The main highlight of this special kit is the Honor Mega Teleconverter with a 500 mm equivalent focal length. The company claims this solution is the first of its kind to be used in the industry.

The kit also includes a compact 200 mm Honor Thumb Teleconverter designed for everyday mobile shooting. Both lenses allow users to capture objects at various distances with high precision.

The smartphone itself is offered to customers in colors such as Moss Green, Silver, and Shadow Black. The device's memory configurations also offer a wide selection, with users able to choose from 12+256 GB, 12+512 GB, 16+512 GB, and the top-tier 16 GB+1 TB versions.

HonorMagic 9 Pro MaxSmartphoneMobile PhotographyTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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