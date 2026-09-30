Citizen caught growing and cultivating "cannabis" at home in Khorezm

·33·Uzbekistan
Citizen caught growing and cultivating "cannabis" at home in Khorezm

A citizen who kept drugs at home and cultivated the «cannabis» plant was detected in the Khiva district of the Khorezm region.

Officers from the Anti-Smuggling Department of the regional Customs Administration, in cooperation with the regional State Security Service (SSS) and Internal Affairs Department (IAD), conducted an operational raid.

During the raid, the home of a citizen born in 1971 was inspected. It was revealed that he had been keeping nearly 27 grams of «marijuana» drugs in his house.

Furthermore, an inspection of the household yard revealed that a «cannabis» drug plant, 2 meters in height, was planted and being cultivated there.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. Investigative actions are currently underway.

KhivaKhorezmcannabiscontraband
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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