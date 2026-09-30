Shavkatjon Boltaev wins bronze medal at the Asian Games

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Shavkatjon Boltaev wins bronze medal at the Asian Games

Uzbekistan boxer Shavkatjon Boltaev was awarded the bronze medal at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -70 kg weight category, the athlete fought against Kazakhstan's Torekhan Sabyrkhan for a spot in the final.

In a fiercely contested semifinal match, Boltaev performed well and put up a strong resistance against his opponent. However, the judges awarded the victory to Sabyrkhan in their final decision.

The Kazakhstani boxer won with a score of 5:0 and advanced to the final.

Semifinal — guarantee of bronze

Although Boltaev missed the opportunity to reach the final, making it to the semifinal guaranteed him a medal at the Asian Games.

According to the regulations of boxing competitions, the two athletes who lose in the semifinals are awarded bronze medals.

Thus, Shavkatjon Boltaev became the bronze medalists of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Meanwhile, his opponent Torekhan Sabyrkhan got the chance to compete for the gold medal in the final.

The fight continues for Uzbek boxers

Boltaev's result brought another medal to the Uzbekistan delegation. Representatives of the national boxing team continue to fight for prizes in the remaining matches of the competition.

For Shavkatjon Boltaev, Aichi–Nagoya 2026 ended with a bronze medal.

Shavkatjon BoltaevAichi–Nagoya 2026Asian GamesTorekhan Sabyrkhan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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