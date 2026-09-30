Athlete swims 160 km across the Baltic Sea

The long-distance swimming challenge in the Baltic Sea lasted for 55 hours. During this time, the athlete covered a distance of 160 kilometers. He did not sleep or stop throughout the swim.

In the final phase of the challenge, severe fatigue caused hallucinations. Despite this, the athlete continued his movement and reached the designated destination.

The main goal of this initiative was not limited to achieving a sports result. The swim was organized to raise 200 thousand euros for the treatment of children.

The athlete started from the coast of Poland and moved across the Baltic Sea towards Sweden. The route map shows the coasts of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.

After the 55-hour challenge concluded, the swim ended with covering the 160-kilometer distance without stopping. The raised funds are intended to be directed towards the treatment of children.