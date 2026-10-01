Falcon 9 launches Crew-13 mission to the ISS

·28·Technology
Falcon 9 launches Crew-13 mission to the ISS

On October 1, 2026, another significant space flight took place from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, in the evening Tashkent time. As planned, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off into space carrying the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft. This mission is recognized as a key milestone in international space cooperation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the Crew-13 crew consists of four experienced specialists. In particular, in accordance with the agreement on cross-flights, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov is on the crew. Also, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, as well as Canadian Space Agency representative Joshua Kutryk, are on board the spacecraft.

Orbital flight and speed record

Currently, the Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully reached its designated orbit and fully separated from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket. Experts report that the spacecraft's nose cone fairings also deployed successfully as planned. All technical processes are operating in standard mode.

It is noteworthy that this flight is expected to be one of the fastest in the history of American astronautics. The crew will spend slightly less than eight hours in orbital space. The docking of the spacecraft with the International Space Station is scheduled for the evening, Eastern Time.

Future tasks and significance

The time taken to travel from the Earth's surface to the ISS is expected to be one of the shortest in history. This is another successful achievement in modern technology and rocket science.

Upon reaching the station, the international crew will begin performing a series of scientific experiments and technical tasks. Such joint missions further expand humanity's capabilities in space exploration and serve as a foundation for future long-term expeditions.

Crew-13Falcon 9ISSSergey TeteryatnikovSpace
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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