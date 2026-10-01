Manchester City faces new trouble: rival players demand compensation

Manchester City, found guilty of breaching financial rules in the Premier League, now faces not only sporting sanctions but also potential financial claims from former rival players. Sky Sports News reports that players who competed against the Citizens over the years, along with their representatives, have begun consulting with lawyers to seek compensation for lost titles and bonuses related to European competition qualification. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the independent commission's decision, Manchester City was found guilty of 114 out of 115 financial breaches between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. During the investigation, the club was also found to have repeatedly breached obligations regarding cooperation and acting in good faith. It was determined that during this period, the team artificially inflated revenues and understated expenses by over £900 million to appear compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Fake contracts and hidden financing system

Investigations revealed that Manchester City's management entered into 'fake' contracts with sponsors, hiding the true agreements and allowing only a portion to be paid. The remaining funds were financed by the club's owners, the ADUG company. It was also exposed that the club used similar schemes to understate its actual operating expenses.

According to Goal.com, such instances of administrative doping caused financial losses for players of other teams that were competing for titles or Champions League spots during that period. Rival players are arguing that they have the right to demand compensation for these lost financial bonuses and sporting objectives.

Deceiving financial authorities and future consequences

The commission's report notes that Manchester City deliberately hid its true financial position from auditors and football governing bodies, and submitted falsified reports. It was proven that the club's goal was to bypass the strict spending limits of the Premier League and UEFA.

Currently, Manchester City is caught in a vortex of legal and financial claims accumulated over the years, beyond just its on-field results. If rival players' lawyers succeed in court, it is expected to set an unprecedented precedent in the football world and lead to even more severe consequences for the club.