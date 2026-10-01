Manchester City faces new trouble: rival players demand compensation

·39·Sport
Manchester City faces new trouble: rival players demand compensation

Manchester City, found guilty of breaching financial rules in the Premier League, now faces not only sporting sanctions but also potential financial claims from former rival players. Sky Sports News reports that players who competed against the Citizens over the years, along with their representatives, have begun consulting with lawyers to seek compensation for lost titles and bonuses related to European competition qualification. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the independent commission's decision, Manchester City was found guilty of 114 out of 115 financial breaches between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. During the investigation, the club was also found to have repeatedly breached obligations regarding cooperation and acting in good faith. It was determined that during this period, the team artificially inflated revenues and understated expenses by over £900 million to appear compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Fake contracts and hidden financing system

Investigations revealed that Manchester City's management entered into 'fake' contracts with sponsors, hiding the true agreements and allowing only a portion to be paid. The remaining funds were financed by the club's owners, the ADUG company. It was also exposed that the club used similar schemes to understate its actual operating expenses.

According to Goal.com, such instances of administrative doping caused financial losses for players of other teams that were competing for titles or Champions League spots during that period. Rival players are arguing that they have the right to demand compensation for these lost financial bonuses and sporting objectives.

Deceiving financial authorities and future consequences

The commission's report notes that Manchester City deliberately hid its true financial position from auditors and football governing bodies, and submitted falsified reports. It was proven that the club's goal was to bypass the strict spending limits of the Premier League and UEFA.

Currently, Manchester City is caught in a vortex of legal and financial claims accumulated over the years, beyond just its on-field results. If rival players' lawyers succeed in court, it is expected to set an unprecedented precedent in the football world and lead to even more severe consequences for the club.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFinancial Fair PlayFootball NewsLegal Claims
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City continues to fight against financial chargesManchester City continues to fight against financial charges29 September 01:10The Manchester City Case: What Awaits the Premier LeagueThe Manchester City Case: What Awaits the Premier League27 September 22:35The Manchester City Case: A Historic Decision in English Football and Guardiola's WordsThe Manchester City Case: A Historic Decision in English Football and Guardiola's Words26 September 19:37Javier Tebas issues sharp statement regarding the Manchester City caseJavier Tebas issues sharp statement regarding the Manchester City case29 September 11:40Enzo Fernández shines in Manchester City debutEnzo Fernández shines in Manchester City debut5 September 22:59Felipe Melo demands Club World Cup trophy from Manchester CityFelipe Melo demands Club World Cup trophy from Manchester CityToday 11:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov