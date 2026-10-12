Uzbekistan takes 1st place in robotics and becomes absolute world champion (video)

At the prestigious First Global Challenge 2026 international robotics Olympiad held in Incheon, South Korea, the Uzbekistan national team achieved a sensational historic victory. In competitions featuring the strongest young inventors from nearly 200 countries around the world, our compatriots were recognized as peerless, becoming absolute world champions in robotics for the first time.

Leaving behind countries such as the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan, which are considered global giants in the technology field, Uzbek youth once again demonstrated our country's scientific and engineering potential to the entire world.

Absolute dominance and a new world record: 16 wins in 16 matches

Young Uzbek engineers proved they were the absolute favorites at every stage of the competition:

100 percent result: Our national team won all 16 matches held within the tournament, leaving no chance for opponents;

Competition record: Accumulating a total of 637 points , our compatriots set an absolute record in the history of the competition;

Large margin on the field: In alliance matches, Uzbekistan's robots stood out for their high precision, speed, and unique engineering solutions, recording scores several times higher than their rivals.

3 gold medals and historic success

Following the results of the competition, members of the Uzbekistan national team won 3 gold medals, taking the top step of the podium with a clear lead in the final count:

Leaving world-leading centers behind: This result practically demonstrated that the quality of education in our country's robotics and IT sectors fully meets world standards;

A new impetus for science: This victory will serve as a tremendous impetus to attract thousands of young people in our country to modern STEM fields, programming, and engineering, and to sharply increase our children's interest in science.

Our young inventors, who raised the flag of Uzbekistan high on the Incheon stage, not only won gold medals but also strengthened high confidence in the country's technological future.