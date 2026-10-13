Cameras monitoring bus lanes are being installed

·59·Technology
Cameras monitoring bus lanes are being installed

Special cameras are being installed in Tashkent to identify car drivers who hinder the movement of public transport. The new system is designed to record vehicles that violate rules by using the lane designated for buses.

Cameras covering an initial 6-kilometer length have been installed on both sides of the Fergana Road highway. They detect cars entering the lane reserved for bus traffic, and fines for violations are automatically issued.

For reference, regular cars are prohibited from driving in the special "A" lane from 06:00 to 23:00.

Such surveillance cameras are planned to be installed on other main streets of Tashkent in the future.

TashkentBus laneFergana RoadCamerasFine
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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