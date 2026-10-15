Smart Apple devices that manage everything the moment you leave home

·50·Technology
Smart Apple devices that manage everything the moment you leave home

The Cupertino giant Apple has officially unveiled a major project that fundamentally changes the concept of the smart home market. The company has introduced a new ecosystem of accessories, LG Electronics and Schneider Electric developed in close collaboration, called the Home Collection line.

The new series includes security video cameras, a smart video doorbell, an electronic lock, temperature sensors, and modern thermostats. All devices are enriched with the Apple Intelligence AI system and are controlled from a single center using iPhone, Apple Watch, the Home app, and Siri.

Full automation: An environment that manages the home by itself

The main idea of the Home Collection is to minimize human intervention and create convenience:

  • Unified ecosystem and Thread technology: All gadgets are created in a single premium minimalist design and are interconnected based on the modern Thread protocol, which ensures stable and fast communication;

  • Smart scenarios: As soon as the last family member leaves the house, the system automatically locks the doors, sets the video cameras to active mode, and adjusts the temperature to save energy;

  • Preparation for return: When the homeowner approaches the house, the room temperature is adjusted to a comfortable level, and the lock opens automatically as they reach the door.

Smart Apple devices that manage everything the moment you leave home

2.5K video surveillance from LG: Artificial Intelligence and privacy

Directly responsible for the development of video surveillance devices were LG engineers:

  • Intelligent recognition system: Four cameras recording in 2.5K quality can accurately distinguish between people, pets, approaching cars, and packages left at the door;

  • Apple Intelligence capabilities: AI converts recorded video clips into text descriptions, and the user can find the required video fragment in a second through simple text queries (e.g., "when did the courier arrive?");

  • Free cloud storage and internal system: Recordings are stored in the iCloud+ service for 10 days without requiring a separate subscription. Even if the Wi-Fi network is disconnected, the devices continue recording to internal memory;

  • Models in the series:

    • LG Video Doorbell: A dual-camera video doorbell that monitors guests and packages;

    • Floodlight Cam and Outdoor Cam: Outdoor cameras with two motion-activated floodlights and color night vision;

    • Indoor Cam: Focused on privacy, the lens automatically lowers and stops recording when a person enters the house.

Smart Apple devices that manage everything the moment you leave home

Smart Deadbolt Lock: The era of keys is over

The new generation electronic lock takes home security to a new level:

  • Ultra Wideband (UWB) convenience: If the user has an iPhone or Apple Watch with a digital key, simply approaching the door is enough — the lock opens automatically;

  • Alternative access methods: Also, the ability to open by tapping, entering a PIN code, or using a mechanical key through a hidden hole has been preserved;

  • Doorbell and lock integration: When a guest rings the bell, the alert comes to the HomeView screen, iPhone, or HomePod speakers. The user can talk directly to the guest and unlock the door remotely via iPad or phone. If strangers try to break in, the system immediately sends a signal to the owner.

Smart Apple devices that manage everything the moment you leave home

Schneider Electric thermostats and high privacy

Additional solutions for indoor climate control and security:

  • Adaptive Temperature: The system, which senses whether people are at home, sleeping, or if the room is empty, independently manages cooling and heating. Additional compact sensors show humidity and temperature in each room separately;

  • End-to-End Encryption: All video recordings and home data are absolutely encrypted. The privacy key remains only with the homeowner — even Apple, LG, or Schneider Electric cannot see the data. When the Wi-Fi network name is changed, all accessories automatically adapt to the new connection.

Prices and when will sales start?

The company also announced the pricing policy for the new ecosystem:

  • Main devices: Video cameras, electronic locks, and thermostats are valued at prices ranging from $200 to $400 depending on the model;

  • Sensors: The price for room temperature and humidity sensors starts from $40; Sales date:

  • The first batch of Apple Home Collection products will be officially released in December 2026. Some specialized devices in the collection will be delivered to markets starting in early 2027. rasman sotuvga chiqariladi. To‘plamdagi ayrim ixtisoslashgan qurilmalar esa 2027 yil boshidan bozorlarga yetkazib beriladi.

Apple Home CollectionLG ElectronicsSchneider ElectricApple IntelligenceSmart Home
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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