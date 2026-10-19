Google Pay payment service launched in Uzbekistan

·9·Technology
Google Pay payment service launched in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has launched the Google Pay electronic payment service. This was announced on October 19 by Google Cloud representative Marcin Krasuski at an event held in Samarkand.

Work on launching the service in Uzbekistan intensified following amendments to personal data storage legislation. These changes are aimed at establishing legal frameworks that allow certain personal data to be processed abroad.

As a reminder, in March 2026, a law was signed in Uzbekistan allowing the processing of certain personal data abroad. Following these changes, efforts to launch the Google Pay service accelerated.

Google PayGoogle CloudMarcin Krasuski
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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