In the 29th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Nasaf and Andijon delighted their fans. In Karshi, OKMK was defeated by a large margin, while in Andijon, the hosts overcame Bunyodkor's resistance to win 3:1.

Nasaf scored three unanswered goals against OKMK

In the match in Karshi, Nasaf took the initiative from the very first minutes. In the 10th minute, Yusuf Otubanjo opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead.

In the 30th minute, Bobur Abduholiqov doubled the lead. Nasaf continued their attacking play in the second half as well. In the 59th minute, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov scored the third goal, effectively deciding the outcome of the match.

Thus, Nasaf defeated OKMK 3:0 and secured three important points.

Andijon clinches victory despite trailing

The match in Andijon was quite intense. The visitors opened the scoring first: in the 27th minute, Nosirjon Abdusalomov put Bunyodkor ahead.

However, the hosts managed to restore balance before the end of the first half. In the 39th minute, Aleksandre Andronikashvili equalized the score.

At the start of the second half, Andijon took the lead. In the 49th minute, Martin Boake scored his team's second goal. After the main time of the match ended, in the 90+3rd minute, Usmonali Ismonaliyev set the final score — 3:1.

Thus, despite conceding the first goal, Andijon achieved a resilient victory.

Standings in the tournament table

Following these results, Nasaf remained in fourth place with 51 points. OKMK is in sixth place with 45 points.

Andijon increased their points tally to 35, strengthening their tenth position. Bunyodkor remained in 14th place with 29 points.

Super League. Results of the 29th round

Nasaf — OKMK — 3:0

Goals: Yusuf Otubanjo, 10; Bobur Abduholiqov, 30; Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, 59.

Andijon — Bunyodkor — 3:1

Goals: Nosirjon Abdusalomov, 27 — Aleksandre Andronikashvili, 39; Martin Boake, 49; Usmonali Ismonaliyev, 90+3.