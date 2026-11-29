On November 29, Manchester City visited Arsenal as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League. In the match, which ended in a 2:2 draw, Abdukodir Khusanov was included in the starting lineup for the Manchester side.

In its assessment, the Flashscore platform gave the Uzbek defender a rating of 7.0. This figure was higher than the results of some of his teammates. For example, Josko Gvardiol was rated 7.3, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received 6.2.

Thus, Khusanov finished the match against Arsenal with a score of 7.0.