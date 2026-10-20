1 Million Young People per Year Taught Modern Professions: President Sets Tasks in IT Sector

An unprecedented, large-scale program is being implemented in Uzbekistan to train youth in high-income professions and align digital education with international standards. On October 20, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the radical development of the digital education ecosystem.

According to the presented strategic plan, it is planned to train 5.5 million young people in high-tech professions by 2030 through both modern traditional and remote (online) formats.

1 Million Young People per Year: Drones, Microchips, and Artificial Intelligence

The head of state set an urgent task for sector officials to train 1 million young people annually in robotics, computer games (GameDev), innovative startups, and other advanced fields:

School programs: The "Heirs of Al-Khwarizmi" and "Five Million AI Leaders" projects will be further expanded for students;

Professions of the future: Universities will strengthen programs in artificial intelligence, microchip design, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), microelectronics, and the Internet of Things (IoT);

Teacher certification: Computer science teachers will undergo special training in artificial intelligence and be integrated into the international certification system;

Expansion of the Fergana experience: Based on the regional experience, special centers for training iOS developers will be established in the regions, and mentors will be provided to the private education sector.

How Will Youth Find Jobs? The "Digital Youth" Platform to Launch

To ensure that acquired knowledge and diplomas do not remain on paper, a unified "Digital Youth" platform will be developed to connect education directly with the labor market:

Digital resume: The system will gather youth education stages, practical skills, language proficiency levels, and all acquired international certificates in one place;

Automatic employment: Using artificial intelligence, the platform will suggest vacant positions matching the knowledge level of young people and continuously monitor their professional activities.

$100 Million in Grants and Equipping Remote Regions

Amphitheatrical financial goals were set to attract global IT giants and international institutions to education:

Investment indicator: While $22 million in grants was attracted to the sector last year, instructions were given to bring this figure to $60 million by the end of the current year, and to $100 million annually by 2030;

Coverage of regions and villages: Exactly 50 percent of the attracted grant funds will be spent directly on establishing digital education centers and equipping remote regions with modern servers and equipment for teaching robotics, artificial intelligence, and programming;

Center infrastructure: Additionally, work to fully launch the activities of the International Center for Digital Technologies will be accelerated.

The President strictly emphasized that in digital education, rather than simply chasing numbers, the main focus should be placed on the quality of teaching and ensuring that young people are provided with high-paying jobs.