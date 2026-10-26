An unusual gift for a girlfriend: Egyptian young man makes a necklace out of all his teeth

·78·World
An unusual gift for a girlfriend: Egyptian young man makes a necklace out of all his teeth

Photos have spread on social media showing an Egyptian young man who pulled out all his teeth, had a necklace made from them, and presented it to his girlfriend. The unusual incident sparked heated discussions among internet users.

The circulating photos reportedly show the young man presenting the tooth-made necklace to his girlfriend. However, all details of the incident and the authenticity of the situation depicted in the photos have not yet been independently verified.

This unusual gift drew mixed reactions from social media users. While some criticized the young man's act and joked about the situation, others praised his way of expressing love.

Thus, the news about the necklace made from teeth is being widely discussed on the internet.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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